Mugham concert held in Strasbourg on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Permanent Representation of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe organized a mugham concert in Strasbourg on the occasion of Novruz holiday, the permanent representation told Trend.

The concert, which took place in the ancient church of Saint-Pierre-le-Jeune in the city centre, was attended by officials of the Council of Europe, representatives of the diplomatic corps, local community representatives and members of the Azerbaijani community.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe Fakhraddin Ismayilov informed the participants about the Novruz holiday and the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people. He also recalled that in 2010, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 21 as "International Novruz Day", and in 2016, Nowruz was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Numerous participants of the concert were presented with a musical program, prepared mainly around the theme of the Novruz holiday and the arrival of spring, performed by talented and famous singers of Azerbaijan Ravana Gurbanova and Miralam Miralamov, accompanied by tar player Rovshan Gurbanov and kamancha player Togrul Asadullayev. Samples of Azerbaijani mugham were met with admiration and applause.