BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The International Women's Youth and Junior Judo Cup of Thuringia was held in Bad Blankenburg, Germany, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani judoka Farida Mirzayeva, competing in the 48 kg category, defeated all her opponents and won the gold medal of the tournament.

The Azerbaijani team took 4th place in the total number of medals in the competition.