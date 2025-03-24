Azerbaijan repatriates crew of ships detained in Eritrea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The crew of the ships detained in Eritrea has been brought back to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Citizens of Azerbaijan, members of the crew of the CMS Pahlavan, CMS Igid, and CMS-3 vessels operated by the Azerbaijan branch of Caspian Marine Services B.V., who were detained by Eritrea since November 7 of last year, have been returned to Azerbaijan as a result of prolonged negotiations conducted by the Azerbaijani side following the instructions of the head of state, with the coordination of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, as well as the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Closed Joint-Stock Company.

The ministry noted that during the crew's stay in Eritrea, consular support was provided through the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ethiopia, and appropriate measures were taken to meet their needs in an orderly manner.

"We express our deep gratitude to the Embassy of Türkiye in the State of Eritrea for their direct support in this process," the statement of the ministry added.