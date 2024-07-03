Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan to take part in SCO+ meeting

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 3. Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, will take part in the SCO+ format meeting, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the meeting will take place on July 4 within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Qatar, Mongolia, the UAE, and representatives of a number of international organizations are also invited to this meeting, which will be held in this format for the first time.

The issues on the agenda of the SCO+ meeting will be related to multilateral negotiations, strengthening the desire for sustainable peace and development, and cooperation between the SCO and other participating countries on international and regional issues.

Meanwhile, the heads of state will consider a wide range of issues to further strengthen multifaceted SCO cooperation and its prospects and address pressing international and regional problems.