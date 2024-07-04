Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkish army destroyes number of targets during air operation in northern Iraq

Türkiye Materials 4 July 2024 05:24 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. During the air operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq, 37 objects were destroyed, including caves, shelters, warehouses and facilities that were allegedly used by a separatist terrorist organization, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the air operation was carried out against PKK terrorist targets in the regions of Metin, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos in order to eliminate terrorist attacks against the population and security forces from northern Iraq.

During the operation, members of the PKK/KSK and other terrorist elements were neutralized.

