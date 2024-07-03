Azerbaijan's health minister meets with Philips' director for digital health (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Health Minister of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev has held a meeting with Dmitry Lisogor, Business Director for Health Informatics at Philips in Central and Eastern Europe and Russia, the ministry told Trend.

Welcoming the guest, Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasized that the development of the healthcare system, strengthening of the material and technical base, enhancement of personnel potential, and modernization of infrastructure are key priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that globally, the priority for healthcare development is digital technologies, which are essential for the future of healthcare.

"Digitalization ensures the accessibility and quality of services without increasing healthcare expenditures, and the development of digital medicine is impossible without state involvement. In recent years, Azerbaijan has taken significant steps towards transitioning to electronic document management and the use of digital and innovative technologies in the healthcare system," the Minister said.

Musayev mentioned that integrating nanotechnologies and advanced smart technologies into domestic healthcare is among the ministry's main goals.

According to the Azerbaijani minister, the Netherlands is a leader in healthcare digitalization among European countries.

"Studying the experience of the Netherlands, a world leader in the application of innovative achievements in medicine and the implementation of information and communication technologies, will positively impact the modernization of healthcare in Azerbaijan," he said.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Philips' regional director for Digital Health emphasized the company's interest in collaborating with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan on research in the digital transformation of healthcare and other areas.

The meeting included discussions on the prospects for bilateral cooperation and a wide exchange of views on introducing Philips' high-tech equipment into Azerbaijan's healthcare sector, among other mutual interests.

