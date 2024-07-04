"FINCA Azerbaijan" discloses annual audit report for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. FINCA Azerbaijan," a Non-Bank Credit Institution, concluded 2023 with a net profit of AZN 3,908,000. In comparison, the organization had achieved a net profit of AZN 3,267,000 in 2022. Consequently, the net profit of "FINCA Azerbaijan" experienced a growth of AZN 641,000 or 19.6% in 2023 compared to 2022.

the interest income of "FINCA Azerbaijan" surged from AZN 11,854,000 in 2022 to AZN 17,713,000 in 2023, marking a significant increase of AZN 5,859,000 or 49.4%.

During 2023, FINCA Azerbaijan disbursed 77m AZN in new loans to mainly rural clients and grew its loan book by 27%. FINCA Azerbaijan plans to continue growth through improvement in efficiency of its operations in 2024.



FINCA Azerbaijan worked closely with clients during 2023 to help them adapt their businesses to the existing micro and macroeconomic conditions.

The organization stated, " The organization stated, "As a member of a global network dedicated to providing honest and efficient financial services to help low-income individuals and small-scale farmers invest in their future, FINCA Azerbaijan has maintained the diversity of its loan offerings to meet the growing market demands during the reporting period"."

Furthermore, "FINCA Azerbaijan" continues to facilitate customer applications online through its updated website, finca.az.



About FINCA Azerbaijan

FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched formally in 1999, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 15 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 3.4 million clients in five continents.

For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan activities please visit https://finca.az/