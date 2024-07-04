Uzbekistan, Algeria discuss current issues of cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. On July 3 of the current year, Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, conducted a meeting with Mohamed Irki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The dialogue focused on topics related to the ongoing trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the future prospects for enhancing partnership relations in key areas.

The parties agreed to implement necessary actions aimed at increasing the volume of bilateral trade and to establish a joint working group. This group will be tasked with identifying new avenues for bilateral cooperation, fostering partnerships between business entities, pinpointing challenges and barriers hindering mutual trade relations, and swiftly addressing them.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of joint collaboration, particularly in sectors such as chemical, electrical engineering, agriculture and food production, the oil and gas industry, and tourism, leveraging the experience gained from the joint execution of large-scale, mutually beneficial initiatives.