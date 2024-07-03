PASHA Holding organized the next “PASHA Hackathon”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The “PASHA Hackathon 4.0” competition was held at “The Ritz-Carlton Baku” hotel on June 28, 29, and 30, 2024.

The theme of this hackathon was to encourage new ideas that could be implemented by PashaPay.

Participants spent three days brainstorming and presenting new ideas for PashaPay based on the challenges provided by the company.

The hackathon received over 2,000 applications, with 230 people being selected to participate. At the end of the hackathon, prizes were awarded to the top four teams as follows: 1stplace - 6,000 AZN; 2nd place - 4,000 AZN; 3rd place - 2,000 AZN; and 4th place - 1,000 AZN.

It is noteworthy that “PASHA Hackathon” is a 48-hour technology competition aimed at creating innovative products. Organized by PASHA Holding, this is the fourth year the hackathon has been held. The goal of the hackathon is to promote innovative thinking and solution-oriented approaches among young people and to support the development of an innovative culture in the country.