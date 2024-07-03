Kazakh and Chinese leaders attend TITR truck and rail container transport event

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping took part in a ceremony of dispatching trucks and railroad containers along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), the statement of the press service of the president of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

The participants of the event demonstrated a video about the transit voyage along the route of the "Great Silk Road", after which Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping let the movement of cargo ferries start.

Then the presidents inaugurated the cultural centers of Kazakhstan in Beijing and China in Astana.

Furthermore, the opening by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping of a branch of the Beijing University of Language and Culture based on the International University of Astana was a special event.

The Middle Corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union countries via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

The multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates the flow of cargo from China to Türkiye, as well as to Europe and vice versa.

To note, the route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

