Kyrgyzstan-Switzerland bilateral trade exceeds billion dollars, president says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 3. The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland exceeded $1 billion in 2023, Trend reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted this during a meeting with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, who visited the country on an official visit.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in political, trade, economic, and interregional spheres. Zhaparov emphasized the need to continue joint efforts to further increase bilateral trade.

In the context of successful joint projects, the president of Kyrgyzstan mentioned a dairy processing enterprise in the Issyk-Kul region and the reconstruction of the At-Bashy hydropower plant, to which Switzerland has contributed over 20 million Swiss francs ($22.126 million).

Zhaparov also proposed strengthening cooperation in the banking sector, tourism, and promoting mountainous agendas.

In turn, Cassis expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, noting the significant potential for cooperation between the two countries. He underscored Switzerland's readiness to deepen collaboration across mutual interests.