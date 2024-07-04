Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on July 3 decreased by 73 cents, standing at $90.05 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Concurrently, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also decreased by 73 cents in price (to $88.63 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $74.01 per barrel, which is 25 cents less than the previous price.

Additionally, on July 3, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by 91 cents from the previous indication to $87.68.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on July 4.

