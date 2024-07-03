Presidents of Uzbekistan, China discuss strengthening bilateral relations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 3. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations between the countries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, Trend reports via the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan.

The meeting highlighted a significant breakthrough in all areas of bilateral interaction between the two countries in recent years.

The heads of Uzbekistan and China also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Another topic of the meeting was the continuation of close cooperation within the framework of the UN, the SCO, the Central Asia-China format, and other international and regional structures.

Besides, the parties expressed the need to increase partnerships in the fields of tourism, science, education, workforce training, and Chinese language studies.

Additionally, the heads of state discussed the agenda of the upcoming SCO summit and other topics.

At the meeting of the SCO Council, which will be held on July 4, the heads of state will consider a wide range of issues to further strengthen multifaceted SCO cooperation and address pressing international and regional problems.

