President Putin's visit to Türkiye to take place after schedule agreement - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. President of Russia Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye will take place once the schedule agreement is reached, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

According to him, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana on July 3, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, are likely to discuss the situations in Ukraine and Syria.

"The bilateral meeting will take at least one hour. They will address all issues of mutual interest, primarily in bilateral relations. However, it is unlikely that the presidents will bypass the Syrian and Ukrainian issues," the Kremlin spokesman said.

