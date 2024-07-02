Azerbaijan witnesses growth in railroad passenger transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) hit the tracks and whisked away a whopping 3.849 million passengers from January through June 2024, leaving last year's numbers in the dust with a 20 percent increase in tow, ADY told Trend.

"In the first six months of this year, 3.66 passengers were transported via the Absheron Circular Line, a 19 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, 160,799 passengers (a 30 percent increase) traveled via the Baku-Agstafa-Baku route, and 22,487 passengers (a 149 percent increase) traveled via the Baku-Gabala-Baku route.

During this period, the occupancy rate for trains on the Baku-Agstafa-Baku route was 92 percent (compared to 90 percent for the same period last year), and on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route, it was 61 percent (compared to 50 percent for the same period last year).

Furthermore, more than 10 percent of passengers on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route were foreign tourists, while on the Baku-Agstafa-Baku route, more than 7 percent were foreign tourists.

Since June 14, two new Stadler trains on the Baku-Agstafa-Baku line have transported over 16,000 passengers in the last 17 days.

A total of 9,265 passenger trips were recorded in the first six months of 2024, marking a 22 percent increase compared to the same period last year (7,610 trips).

To note, the passenger transportation forecast from January through June 2024 was exceeded, achieving 100.99 percent of the target.

