Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

UN Secretary-General arrives in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Materials 3 July 2024 10:49 (UTC +04:00)
UN Secretary-General arrives in Kazakhstan
Photo: Kazinform

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The UN Secretary-General will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as part of the discussion, which will be held in the SCO Plus format.

The SCO summit will be held on July 4 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

For the first time, the event will be held in the form of a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states and an SCO Plus.

The heads of state will consider a wide range of issues to further strengthen multifaceted SCO cooperation and its prospects and address pressing international and regional problems.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more