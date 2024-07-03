UN Secretary-General arrives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has arrived in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The UN Secretary-General will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit as part of the discussion, which will be held in the SCO Plus format.

The SCO summit will be held on July 4 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

For the first time, the event will be held in the form of a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states and an SCO Plus.

The heads of state will consider a wide range of issues to further strengthen multifaceted SCO cooperation and its prospects and address pressing international and regional problems.

