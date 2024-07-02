High time to handle issues per numerous polling stations in Azerbaijan - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. It's high time we took the bull by the horns and implemented some measures regarding several polling stations, the Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Rovzat Gasimov said during the meeting of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, there are valid reasons for shaking up the boundaries of some electoral districts and polling stations.

"This applies to the following electoral districts - Sharur-Sadarak No.1, Surakhani No.32, Sabirabad No.2, Sabirabad No. 67, Jalilabad No.71, as well as districts No. 97, 103, 113, 117, 123 and 124. A key contributing point is the monitoring conducted across the country. This is being done for the convenience of the voters. There will be a need to work with the polling stations in constituencies covering different regions of the country. In total, it is necessary to take appropriate measures in about 50 polling stations in 24 districts," Gasimov said.

