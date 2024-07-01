Azerbaijan boosts budgetary commitments of country's tax and customs authorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Revenues of the revised and approved today by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are projected at 36.3 billion manat ($21.3 billion), of which 21.7 billion manat ($12.7 billion), or 59.65 percent, will be provided by the tax and customs authorities, Trend reports.

According to the information, the budgetary obligation of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy increased from 13.8 billion manat ($8.1 billion) to 15.2 billion manat ($8.9 billion), and that of the State Customs Committee increased from 5.9 billion manat ($3.4 billion) to 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion).

Thus, out of 2.2 billion manat ($1.2 billion) of growth in budget revenues, 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion), or 87.6 percent, will come from tax and customs bodies.