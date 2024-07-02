Demand at Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Demand at another currency auction held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) today decreased, Trend reports via CBA.

The CBA data indicates that the demand amounted to $73.7 million (down 22.26 percent or $21.1 million compared to the previous auction) and was fully met.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $94.8 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Furthermore, a total of $3.6 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024, - $151.1 million. In January 2024, $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions; in February - $870.6 million; in March - $498.3 million; in April - $623.4 million; in May - $558.6 million; and in June - $581.

A sum of $3.8 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

To note, the CBA started conducting currency auctions through the unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

