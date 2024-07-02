Tajikistan and Pakistan talk on road and rail-based initiatives for linking nations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 2. Tajikistan and Pakistan have put their heads together to brainstorm projects aimed at joining forces through roads and railways, Trend reports.

The issue was addressed during a meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe, according to the official website of the Tajik president.

During the meeting, the sides focused on access to international transport corridors and global ports, particularly maritime routes and ports in Pakistan.

It was considered a win-win situation to foster teamwork in logistics and think outside the box about setting up logistics hubs in the south of Tajikistan and the north of Pakistan.

"We consider Pakistan's trade and economic opportunities, its geostrategic position, and its influence in the South Asian region and the Islamic world highly important. Therefore, we are interested in strengthening and expanding our cooperation with fraternal Pakistan," highlighted Rahmon at the start of the meeting.

Overall, the sides expressed keen interest in further expanding ties in trade, investments, transportation, energy, various industries, including the light and food industries, mining and mineral processing, and agriculture.