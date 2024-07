BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded off the coast of Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 901 km southeast of the city of Hamamatsu (Shizuoka Prefecture). The source of the tremors lay at a depth of 472 km.

There were no reports of casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was declared.