Tajikistan and Pakistan sign strategic partnership agreement

Photo: Press-service of the president of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 3. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif signed a strategic partnership agreement during the official visit of the Pakistani PM to Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, in total, nine new cooperation documents were signed following high-level meetings and negotiations in Dushanbe.

These include:

Joint statement between Tajikistan and Pakistan following the official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Tajikistan

Program of Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Pakistan for 2025–2026.

Protocol of Intentions for Cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan and the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs of Pakistan on expanding cooperation in the export and import of industrial goods and products.

Agreement on Scientific Cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Roadmap for Tourism Development between the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan and the Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan.

Additional Memorandum on Air Services between the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan and the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan.

Memorandum of Understanding between Tajik National University and the University of the Punjab.

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Cricket Federation of Tajikistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

To note, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, arrived in Tajikistan for an official visit on July 2, 2024.