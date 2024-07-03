Masdar participates in green hydrogen production research in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Masdar company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is actively involved in research on producing green hydrogen in Azerbaijan, Murad Sadikhov, director of Masdar Azerbaijan, told Trend.

He noted that in collaboration with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Energy, Masdar has been conducting research on hydrogen production.

"Since 2022, a feasibility study for offshore wind energy and green hydrogen production has been ongoing in Azerbaijan. The research is still in progress, and the results are expected to be presented within the next month or two. Following this, the government of Azerbaijan will decide on the subsequent steps. This work is being carried out jointly with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). Over the past two years, a substantial database has been created," Sadikhov explained.

A study prepared by the consulting firm Advisian, with support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), indicates that Azerbaijan has significant potential to meet the demand for low-carbon hydrogen. This potential is due to established downstream ammonia and methanol markets, and extensive natural gas distribution systems that can be converted to hydrogen.

Hydrogen can play a crucial role in decarbonizing these industries. With substantial renewable resources and direct access to natural gas reserves in the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan is strategically positioned to develop both green and blue hydrogen. Additionally, the existing natural gas supply infrastructure, such as the Southern Gas Corridor, could potentially allow for the blending of hydrogen with natural gas for export.

