Georgian airlines to launch flights on Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Georgian airline company Georgian Wings will launch flights on the Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi route on September 6, Trend reports.

According to the company, the flights will be operated three times a week: every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Tickets have not yet gone on sale.

Also, Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways also operates daily flights twice a day in the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku direction.

Since June 2023, Buta Airways has been operating special flights from Baku to Batumi and back within the summer schedule.