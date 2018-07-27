Zakharova: Russia welcomes any positive agreement between parties of Karabakh conflict

27 July 2018 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Russia welcomes any positive agreement between the parties of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters in Baku July 27.

She stressed that meetings are held at various levels between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We welcome any meeting where both countries agree and which are constructive, and the most important thing is that if any positive result is achieved, we welcome that," Zakharova said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

