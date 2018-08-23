MFA: Russia continues mediation efforts on Karabakh conflict’s settlement

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Russia continues its mediation efforts on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Aug. 23.

“We are in touch with the parties in various formats,” she noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

