OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line

27 August 2018 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

OSCE is expected to monitor the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on Aug. 28, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message on Aug. 27.

The monitoring will be held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative near Azerbaijan’s Goygol district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be held by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mikhail Olaru and Simon Tiller.

On the Azerbaijani territories, occupied and controlled by Armenian armed forces, the monitoring will be held by Gennady Petrica and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian refugees from Syria not to stay in occupied Karabakh - expert
Commentary 12:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 82 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:33
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 78 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 August 09:56
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 August 09:53
Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to settle Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 August 19:50
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan "opens way for new investments" - MP
Politics 24 August 14:47
Latest
Iran witnesses fall in commodities import
Business 15:06
Rates of currencies continue to grow in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 14:58
Turkey interested in increasing number of tourists from China - ministry
Tourism 14:44
Central Bank of Uzbekistan to join Alliance for Financial Inclusion
Uzbekistan 14:42
Iran agriculture ministry to buy crude sunflower seed oil ‎via int’l tender
Tenders 14:40
China remains top destination of Iran exports
Business 14:38
Iran says Britain replaces US in redesigning Arak reactor based on P5+1 decision
Nuclear Program 14:35
Merkel’s visit to open new opportunities for Azerbaijan-Germany co-op: expert
Commentary 14:20
AzerTelecom celebrates its 10th anniversary
Business 13:56