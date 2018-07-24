Foreign Ministry: no citizens of Azerbaijan among victims of forest fires in Greece

24 July 2018 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

There are no Azerbaijani citizens among those killed and injured in forest fires in Greece, the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said July 24.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Greece is in contact with the relevant agencies of this country, he added.

The number of deaths due to heavy fires that broke out near Athens, increased to 50 people, Sputnik Greece reported earlier.

The Red Cross employees and volunteers found 26 dead bodies near the beach of the resort area of Mati, to the east of the capital on July 24 morning. As noted, people tried to get to the sea to escape from the fire.

The fire spread to coastal settlements between Athens and Corinth. Dozens of firefighters, three aircraft and two helicopters are involved in extinguishing the fire, but a strong wind prevents them from taking control of the fire.

The Greek authorities have introduced a state of emergency in the areas located to the north-east and west of Athens.

