Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan expects Russia to continue efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

3 September 2018 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan expects that Russia's efforts towards resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be continued, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was making press statement in Sochi Sept. 1 together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I would like to note that among the issues we have discussed, an important place is held by the issues of regional security, first of all the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Ilham Aliyev said. “It has been ongoing for a very long time and has led to great suffering for the Azerbaijani people. The internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan have been under Armenian occupation for many years.”

“More than a million Azerbaijanis have become refugees and internally displaced persons as a result of this conflict,” the Azerbaijani president said. “The soonest settlement of the conflict will allow our citizens to return to their historical lands, and bring peace, stability and cooperation to our region.”

Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group dealing with the settlement of the conflict, plays an important role in the conflict settlement, Ilham Aliyev noted.

“Russia is our neighbor, our historical partner and friend, and we expect that Russia's efforts towards resolving the conflict will be continued,” the Azerbaijani president said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia warns Armenia about obligations to CSTO
Russia 15:08
President Ilham Aliyev completes his visit to Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)
Politics 15:08
Russia moving to make visa waiver agreements with all countries
Russia 14:48
Ilham Aliyev: Military products Azerbaijan purchased from Russia exceed $5B and tend to grow
Politics 14:25
Amrahbank makes deposit rates even more attractive
Economy news 13:21
Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely
Russia 12:22
Latest
World's biggest cargo plane refuels at airport in Turkmen Mary
Turkmenistan 15:49
Amount of credit debt of Kazakh citizens to banks announced
Kazakhstan 15:18
Iran’s aluminum, copper production capacity to increase
Business 15:18
Number of Chinese tourists visiting Turkey greatly increases
Tourism 15:17
EU Commission proposes settling beef dispute with United States
Europe 15:13
Israel signals it could attack Iranian weaponry in Iraq
Israel 15:11
Eni Turkmenistan announces tender to buy spare parts for gas engines, compressors
Tenders 15:10
Iran’s olive production to increase by yearend
Business 15:09
Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender for pipeline maintenance services
Tenders 15:09