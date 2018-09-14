Armenian delegation repeating Pashinyan's words at PACE is ridiculous - MP

14 September 2018 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) made a statement which contains indescribable thoughts, the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International and Interparliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov said at a meeting of the committee on Sept. 14.

"Repeating the Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan's words by the members of the Armenian delegation to PACE is ridiculous," he said.

Seyidov noted that the composition of the Armenian delegation to PACE is changing, since it was formed when the previous government was in power.

"These deputies, in every possible way, try to stay in the composition that Pashinyan is going to determine. Therefore they repeat what he says. It's pretty ridiculous," Seyidov said.

The head of the committee stressed that the processes that are going on in Armenia have moved to a new level.

"Pashinyan's government has lost its credibility. After some time we will witness the undermining of its image not only in the region, but also at the international level," Seyidov added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

