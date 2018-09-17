Azerbaijani FM to participate in WEF annual meeting in China

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is on a working visit to China to participate in the annual meeting of the Davos World Economic Forum, to be held Sept. 18-20 in Tianjin, press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sept. 17.

Mammadyarov will address the meeting as part of the panel titled “Inclusive Digital Development in Eurasia” and will tell about the achievements and experience of Azerbaijan in sustainable development.

During the visit, Mammadyarov is also expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news