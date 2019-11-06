Azerbaijani, Turkish lawyers sign petition against resolution of US House of Representatives on so-called “Armenian genocide”

6 November 2019 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani and Turkish lawyers signed a petition entitled "No to imaginary “genocides” and violation of International Law" against resolution No. 296 of the US House of Representatives on the so-called "Armenian genocide", Trend reports referring to www.change.org website.

“We, signatory parties of this petition, being lawyers and advocates (attorneys) of Azerbaijani and Turkish jurisdiction hereby undersign this petition for the expression of our deepest concern and grievances with the fact of passing of the resolution “H.Res 296” on official recognition of so-called “Armenian genocide” by the House of Representatives of the United States 116th Congress,” the document said.

“Understanding the issue to the best of our knowledge, we informatively reject the recognition of the so-called "genocide", this rejection roots in our firm believe that the act of recognition is meaningless and groundless; in addition to fact that this act is not substantiated by any historical or legal basis,” the document said. “Moreover, we consider that US lawmakers’ decision fed from the “grudge” they have held over Turkey’s lawful and fair military operations in Syria. This resolution creates negative connotations of the US within the public of Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

“We express our deepest concerns on the fact of issuing of visa by the US State Department to the agents of rouge regime of puppet state of Nagorno Karabakh for fulfilment of their aims of travelling from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to the US,” the document said.

“Such actions are undermining the process for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict,” the document said. “Allowing occasions of such visits contradicts the commitments of the USA under the mandate of the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the principles of respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states.”

“Despite the fact that the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan E. Litzenberger said that they were aware that some members of Congress hosted visitors from Nagorno-Karabakh and underlined that the United States does not recognize the regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and supports the OSCE Minsk Group process, we cannot consider this visit as a touristic one and are strongly against of such visits in the future,” the document said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 18:03
Iran-Turkey Commercial Council: Trade between countries is normal
Business 17:58
Turkish-Georgian trade turnover up by over $16M in September
Turkey 17:33
Azerbaijani brick factory announces production volumes of building materials
Business 17:13
Azerbaijan’s top official discusses expansion of co-op with WEF
Politics 17:08
SOCAR increases capital investments
Oil&Gas 16:59
Latest
Iranian MP: Miracle must occur for oil revenues to be separated from budget
Oil&Gas 18:07
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 18:03
Iranian exports grown 17% this year
Business 18:00
Production of Iran's door and UPVC window profiles decrease
Business 18:00
Iran-Turkey Commercial Council: Trade between countries is normal
Business 17:58
Foreign contractor might invest in Iran's Chabahar airport
Business 17:46
SOCAR discloses cost of oil production
Oil&Gas 17:46
Criminal punishment for violation of rules of stay abolished in Uzbekistan
Tourism 17:41
IMF cuts euro zone growth forecasts, as Germany slows and Italy stalls
Europe 17:39