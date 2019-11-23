Vladimir Putin: Azerbaijan is former Soviet republic where Russian culture, Russian language enjoy respect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

Azerbaijan is a former Soviet republic where Russian culture and the Russian language enjoy respect, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in Moscow.

“I know that you personally and the President of Azerbaijan take an active part in supporting this,” Putin noted. “We appreciate this very much because this is a foundation that allows us to develop relations in other areas, including the economy and humanitarian ties, on a large scale. We are very grateful to you for this and will do everything to support this trend towards appreciating our common asset. After all, this is what allows us to communicate with each other without barriers and obstacles and to develop personal and political relations.”

“Over the first nine months of this year, trade grew by 26 percent, which is a serious indicator,” the Russian president added. “We support relations in practically all areas, between parliaments and public organizations. I have good, trust-based relations with the President of Azerbaijan. I know that you and [Federation Council Speaker] Ms Matviyenko will also open the tenth [Russian-Azerbaijani] Interregional Forum. I believe this is a vital area of cooperation, because a large share of cooperation happens between regions.”

