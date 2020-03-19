President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 20 million to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing an initial allocation to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus for the implementation of health care activities against coronavirus infection in the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Under the presidential Order, the Fund is initially allocated 20 million manats for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection and the implementation of health care activities to combat the virus.
