Azerbaijan itself doing what Minsk Group didn’t - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

If the OSCE Minsk Group had worked effectively and actively on time, the situation [with the military escalation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict] would probably not have come to this, MP of Azerbaijan Elshan Musayev told Trend.

“The activities of this organization over the past 28 years haven’t been remembered for any direct or indirect efforts and steps. However, during this period, it was necessary to put serious pressure on Armenia and demand from the Armenian aggressors to observe the UN resolutions, the principles of international law and the provisions of the Geneva Convention,” said the MP.

Musayev noted that none of this happened, on the contrary, the process was delayed, and the Armenians lost their sense of orientation in the region so much that they began to commit provocations along the entire length of the front, and attacked Azerbaijani army.

“Surely, Azerbaijan in this situation had to choose and chose the tactics of a counteroffensive. Our heroic army under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev showed Armenia and its patrons that no one can keep our lands under occupation forever, these lands are ours and must be returned to us,” the MP said.

Musayev emphasized that now the same Minsk Group has suddenly begun to act, put forward proposals, calls on the parties to compromise.

“But I want to repeat once again: these efforts should have been timely. Fierce battles are already underway. Our brave army is taking back our occupied territories one by one, planting our flag in our ancient lands, thus making us proud. We waited as long as possible. For 30 years, they hoped for the work of the Minsk Group, but no results were yielded,” said the MP.

“Now we do everything ourselves that Minsk Group didn’t. We ourselves are implementing the resolutions of the UN Security Council, liberating the occupied lands. After that, there will be no need for the activities of the Minsk Group, including negotiations. The decisive position of the president of Azerbaijan, the successive victories of our gallant army inspire confidence in everyone,” Musayev added.