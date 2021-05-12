President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for school No1 in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

A groundbreaking ceremony for a school No1 has been held in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have attended the event.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the school.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the foundation of the first secular school in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus was laid here in 1830. In 1980, on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev, the 150th anniversary of this school was marked. Armenian vandals have completely destroyed the school which functioned as school No1 prior to the occupation.