Command-staff exercises continue in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

The command-staff exercises, which began on May 17, continue in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the next stage of the exercises, tasks related to the activities of the troops were developed on maps in field command posts, and decisions were communicated to the units participating in practical activities through communication and automated control systems.

The deployment of troops in concentration areas, at firing and initial positions, as well as the interaction of artillery units with combined-arms formations were practically practiced. With the support of army aviation, a tactical landing was made on flat terrain and dominant heights with difficult terrain. Reconnaissance and special forces units completed their tasks in difficult mountain conditions.