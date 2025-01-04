Uzbekistan plans to join key international nuclear safety agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 4. Uzbekistan intends to join key international nuclear safety agreements, Trend reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree aimed at strengthening nuclear safety in the country.

The decree includes the formation of new industrial safety inspection bodies. Navoi, Almalyk, Bekabad, and Railway Industrial Safety Inspectorates have been established within the structure of the Committee for Industrial, Radiation, and Nuclear Safety under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In addition, Uzbekistan is set to join several significant international agreements on nuclear safety, such as the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear or Radiological Emergency, the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident, and the Convention on Nuclear Safety. These steps reflect Uzbekistan’s commitment to aligning with global standards on nuclear safety and ensuring better protection for the public and environment.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have joined forces to chart a course for expanding their collaboration in harnessing the peaceful atom, paving the way for a brighter future.