Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is aimed at strengthening cooperation with all countries of world - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is aimed at strengthening cooperation with all the countries of the world, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Guatemala, Ireland, the Republic of Albania, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Montenegro, the Republic of Estonia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, New Zealand, the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Denmark, Trend reports.

“With your countries Azerbaijan actively cooperates in numerous international organizations. First of all in United Nations, at the same time, OSCE, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Council of Europe, Non-Aligned Movement. So we have very active contacts in different international formats. I am sure that will also continue, because between our countries we do not have any disagreements. In general, Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is aimed at strengthening cooperation with all the countries of the world, and I think this is a reason why Azerbaijan is now chairing the 2nd after United Nations biggest international institution like Non-Aligned Movement. We have been elected as a chair of Non-Aligned Movement by unanimous decision of 120 countries. And this demonstrates the high level of international reputation of Azerbaijan, because being elected by unanimous decision of 120 countries means a lot. Assuming chairmanship, we announced that we will defend justice and international law, and we will defend the interests of member states what we are trying to do,” the head of state said.