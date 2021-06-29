Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics 29 June 2021 10:19 (UTC+04:00)
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Another trial on the case of 14 members of the Armenian armed group who committed terrorist acts of sabotage and other crimes in Azerbaijan has started at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes on June 29, Trend reports.

The trial is chaired by Judge Afgan Hajiyev.

As earlier reported, the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service against the members of the Armenian armed formations disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of the State Security Service on December 13, 2020, and who committed terrorist-subversive and other criminal actions on the Azerbaijani territory, has been completed.

The investigative bodies revealed that a group of Armenians, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not envisaged by the law.

The members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on the night of November 26 through 27, 2020 as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district.

Those individuals attacked enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and carried out other terrorist actions that pose a threat to the life and health of people up until December 13, 2020, which may cause big damage to the property or lead to other socially dangerous consequences to violating public safety, sowing panic among the population or influencing the decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

Earlier, the public was informed that the investigation into the criminal case against 14 members of this illegal armed group was completed and, together with the indictment, was sent for court's consideration.

The investigation on the criminal case initiated in connection with the above-mentioned facts against other members of the illegal armed group, Andranik Mikaelyan, Setrak Soghomonyan, Rafik Karapetyan and others, in total 26 accused, has been completed.

Thus, the investigation has been completed under Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of people upon prior conspiracy by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) by using firearms and items used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group), 279.2 (an attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan was sent for consideration to the court.

Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Astana Financial Services Authority signs several MoUs with European securities regulators
Astana Financial Services Authority signs several MoUs with European securities regulators
Georgia to increase access to credit resources for small entrepreneurs and farmers
Georgia to increase access to credit resources for small entrepreneurs and farmers
German state-owned bank reveals financial Cooperation Portfolio in Georgia
German state-owned bank reveals financial Cooperation Portfolio in Georgia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 10:37
Trial begins in Baku on criminal case of another Armenian armed group (PHOTO) Politics 10:26
Another court trial of 14-member Armenian armed group starts in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 10:19
Russia and US may cooperate on nuclear non-proliferation and climate change - Biden Russia 10:18
Astana Financial Services Authority signs several MoUs with European securities regulators Business 10:12
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman expands scheme for Covid relief to health and tourism Other News 10:12
FM announces stimulus package for economic revival: raises ECLGS scheme limit to Rs 4.5 lakh crore Other News 10:11
India commits Rs 4500 crore for development projects in Bhutan Other News 10:07
Worrying trend of more children being recruited for terrorism-related activities, says Shringla Other News 10:06
2030 upstream dev't capex in Caspian Sea to be less than half its 2019 level - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 10:02
Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oil giant will be regional bellwether - expert Oil&Gas 10:00
Khazar Consortium opens tender for taps purchase in Turkmenistan Tenders 09:56
Gas pipeline explosion kills two in Collin County, Texas US 09:56
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 29 Uzbekistan 09:55
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 29 Finance 09:55
Oil drops as COVID-19 surges threaten fuel demand outlook Oil&Gas 09:53
EU will remain dependent on overseas hydrogen production - Int’l Energy Forum Oil&Gas 09:51
Growing hydrogen demand to stimulate investment in carbon dioxide capture - Int'l Energy Forum Oil&Gas 09:50
Kazakhstan to introduce COVID-19 restrictions in 'red' zones Kazakhstan 09:42
Israeli foreign minister heads to UAE on first official visit Israel 09:39
Facebook hits $1 trillion value after judge rejects antitrust complaints US 09:32
Georgia to increase access to credit resources for small entrepreneurs and farmers Business 08:59
Number of new COVID-19 cases exceeds 1,300 in Kazakhstan in 24h Kazakhstan 08:49
5.3-magnitude quake hits 40 km NE of Luganville, Vanuatu Other News 08:20
Lithuania can offer Azerbaijan fast route to Scandinavian countries – vice-minister (Interview) Economy 08:00
Turkey registers 5,283 new COVID-19 cases, 5,414,310 in total Turkey 07:38
Death toll climbs to 11 in Florida condo collapse, 150 missing US 06:53
Argentina reports 18,389 new COVID-19 cases Other News 05:56
Brazil unveils emergency power measures Other News 04:58
Biden, Israeli president discuss ties, regional issues US 04:08
Poland records 1st day without COVID-19 deaths in 15 months Europe 03:07
Switzerland knock world champions France out of Euro 2020 in penalty shoot-out World 02:18
Rocket fire targets U.S. base in eastern Syria after U.S. missile strike Arab World 01:21
Israel's active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,425, highest since May 1 Israel 00:29
Turkey to launch Türksat 6A satellite next year: Erdogan Turkey 00:02
Technologies of future to enable hydrogen to travel via Southern Gas Corridor - Head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan Economy 28 June 23:59
French FM calls on Iran to resume coop. with IAEA Iran 28 June 23:57
Official visit of the delegation of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan to Hungary begins Politics 28 June 23:52
Afghan military make more attempts to cross border of Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 28 June 23:25
Azerbaijani Karabakh has potential to become renewable energy haven - ABC Money Economy 28 June 22:40
PM: Trade and economic relations at the heart of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation Kazakhstan 28 June 21:56
Passengers arriving from Uzbekistan exempted from mandatory quarantine measures upon landing in Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan 28 June 21:48
Co-op of Turkmenistan with Turkic Council discussed Turkmenistan 28 June 21:29
Important to develop more sustainable tourism during post-COVID-19 pandemic period - Azerbaijan Tourism Board (PHOTO) Tourism 28 June 21:13
Aircraft carrier built in India will be ready next year, says Rajnath Singh Other News 28 June 21:12
Indian Govt readies 2 more testing labs to prepare for new Covid vaccines coming to market Other News 28 June 21:10
Flydubai resumes regular flights to Batumi International Airport Transport 28 June 21:07
Businessman Vedanta Baruah First Assamese To Get Golden UAE Visa Other News 28 June 20:31
India overtakes US in total vaccine doses given, registers marginal dip in daily COVID-19 case count Other News 28 June 20:29
Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev holds telephone talks with Georgian Prime Minister Politics 28 June 20:20
11 people shot, 1 fatally, in U.S. Chicago Russia 28 June 20:14
Truck crashes in Lachin district, two servicemen dead - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 28 June 19:40
German state-owned bank reveals financial Cooperation Portfolio in Georgia Business 28 June 19:26
Process of distributing conscripts to military units completes in Azerbaijan Society 28 June 19:25
Electrification of Georgian section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway completed Transport 28 June 19:17
Georgia sees increase in interest rate on local currency loans Finance 28 June 19:14
Georgia announces tender for road construction in direction of Azerbaijan Transport 28 June 18:58
Chinese-made vaccines to arrive in Georgia at end of this week Georgia 28 June 18:37
Georgia shares data on melon imports Business 28 June 18:27
Chinese enterprise starts exporting honey from Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region Uzbekistan 28 June 18:26
Iran's Abadan Oil Refining Company to launch new plant Oil&Gas 28 June 18:25
Georgia to write off accumulated debt of radio companies Business 28 June 18:24
Uzbekistan reveals volume of dried fruits and berries exported in 5M2021 Uzbekistan 28 June 18:20
Kazakhstan to continue to take measures to prevent growth of tariffs for utilities Kazakhstan 28 June 18:19
Export price of peaches and apricots up in Georgia Business 28 June 18:18
Uzbekistan, Turkey to work on increasing mutual trade Business 28 June 18:18
Israel sees opportunities for co-op with Uzbekistan in chemical and pharmaceutical industries Uzbekistan 28 June 18:18
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 29 Oil&Gas 28 June 18:03
Tajikistan vaccinates over 200,000 against COVID-19 Tajikistan 28 June 17:41
Iran’s GTC reveals volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Ardabil Province Business 28 June 17:38
Starlink plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan to promote innovative digital projects Kyrgyzstan 28 June 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 28 June 17:32
Exports of Iran’s handmade carpets up Business 28 June 17:30
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens again tender for supply of spare parts Tenders 28 June 17:30
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sheylanli village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 28 June 17:30
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler defeats his Armenian opponent Society 28 June 17:25
Number of vaccinated people in Russia reaches 23 million Russia 28 June 17:23
With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica US 28 June 17:23
Iran unveils data on coal reserves Business 28 June 17:23
WB to finance transformation of Uzbekistan’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 28 June 17:22
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 21 through June 25) Finance 28 June 17:22
Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19 Europe 28 June 17:21
Exports of Georgian Manganese company down Business 28 June 17:21
US continues to co-op with Turkmenistan through USAID Business 28 June 17:21
Kazakhstan boosts overall trade with Moldova despite COVID-19 Business 28 June 17:20
Georgia considering construction of Khudoni HPP Oil&Gas 28 June 17:19
Lebanon cen bank starts giving credit for fuel imports at weaker rate Arab World 28 June 17:19
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender for construction of wells Tenders 28 June 17:18
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for bearings Uzbekistan 28 June 17:18
Led by high-tech, Israeli exports expected to have record year in 2021 Israel 28 June 17:18
Belarus, Azerbaijan agree to share experience in investigating various types of crimes Society 28 June 17:18
Iran to launch water-electricity facilities Oil&Gas 28 June 17:17
Ministry of Roads, Urban Development of Iran releases statistics on roads infrastructure Construction 28 June 17:16
Kazakhstan, Belarus ink agreement on oil, petrochemicals supply Kazakhstan 28 June 17:16
Several facilities put into operation in Iran Business 28 June 17:15
Iran to produce new petrochemical products Oil&Gas 28 June 17:14
Iran draws up plans for free trade-special economic zones Business 28 June 17:14
Kazakhstan reveals further plans on dev't of fish farming Kazakhstan 28 June 17:13
EBRD, Hamkorbank to share loan to support dairy enterprise in Uzbek district Finance 28 June 17:01
IFC appoints new regional manager for South Caucasus Politics 28 June 16:55
All news