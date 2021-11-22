President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Nigerian ambassador (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 19:16)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman.

Suleiman presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the two countries were actively cooperating in various international organizations, noting that Nigeria had always supported Azerbaijan's just position during the occupation. The head of state stressed that the conflict had already been resolved through military and political means.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Nigeria for its support in extending Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement until 2023, describing it as a sign of trust and friendship. The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan, as a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, was protecting the rights of member states and supporting international law and justice. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman would contribute to the development of the bilateral relations during his tenure as ambassador.

Ambassador Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman conveyed the greetings of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of the Nigerian President, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ambassador said that Nigeria and Azerbaijan had always been in favor of justice, adding that his country was interested in expanding cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, especially with Azerbaijan.

The sides also noted that there were good political relations between the two countries and opportunities to expand trade relations.

It was noted that Azerbaijan was providing students from countries of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation with scholarships to study in the country, while students from Nigeria were studying at Azerbaijani universities under this scholarship program.