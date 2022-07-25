In Baku, Sumgayit and districts of Absheron, allocation of housing to families of martyrs about to be finalized - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. In Baku, Sumgayit and districts of Absheron, the allocation of housing to the families of the martyrs is about to be finalized, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Araz Ahmadov on his appointment as head of Masalli District Executive Authority, Akbar Abbasov on his appointment as head of Lerik District Executive Authority and Elvin Pashayev on his appointment as head of Goygol District Executive Authority, Trend reports.

"Special attention should be paid to the families of martyrs. The state always keeps them in the spotlight. Before the second Karabakh war and after the second Karabakh war, the families of martyrs have always been in the spotlight. As you know, I have had many meetings with families of martyrs and those disabled in the war. Their household problems are being resolved by the state. More than 12,500 families of martyrs have been provided with apartments and houses by the state, thousands of cars have been handed out. This process is ongoing. In Baku, Sumgayit and districts of Absheron, the allocation of housing to the families of the martyrs is about to be finalized. This work will be carried out by the state in other districts as well. In other words, the state is fulfilling its duty. In addition, a number of measures have been taken to provide employment to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans. The main thing is to pay attention to people from this category. Representatives of the district executive authority should not remain indifferent to them. On the contrary, they should always take interest in their living conditions and employment," the head of state said.