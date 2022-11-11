Islamophobia and Turkophobia form basis of Armenia’s official ideology - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Islamophobia and Turkophobia form the basis of Armenia’s official ideology, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"Although the 30-year occupation is over, its severe consequences are still there. Nine cities and hundreds of villages of Azerbaijan were wiped off the face of the earth by Armenia. Aghdam, once a large and prosperous city, has been destroyed to an extent that foreign experts call it the Hiroshima of the Caucasus. During the occupation, Armenia destroyed 65 out of 67 mosques, while the remaining two mosques were seriously damaged and used to keep pigs and cows. This is an insult to the entire Muslim world. Islamophobia and Turkophobia form the basis of Armenia’s official ideology.

During the occupation, Armenia planted more than a million landmines in our territories. In the two years since the end of the Patriotic War, about 270 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or seriously injured in mine explosions," the head of state said.