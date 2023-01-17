Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talk (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have held a phone conversation, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the current situation in connection with the Lachin road, were discussed.

Bayramov stressed that the citizens of Azerbaijan have a legal right to protest against illegal economic activities, including the exploitation of natural resources and the abuse of the Lachin road in the territories of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. In this regard, he noted the need to fulfill the legitimate demands of the protesters.

The minister added that the accusations about the alleged closure of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Armenian residents living in the territory of Azerbaijan, and the creation of a humanitarian crisis are unfounded. In this regard, it was emphasized that dozens of vehicles of the peacekeeping contingent, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenian ambulances pass daily along the Lachin road, which refutes the unfounded claims of the Armenian side.

At the same time, it was declared inadmissible for persons posing as "representatives" of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan to prevent the use of the road by the population and thereby artificially try to create the impression of a "blockade" and a "humanitarian crisis".

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.