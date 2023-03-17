Last group of Azerbaijani rescuers returns from quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The last group of employees of the rapid response rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan who took part in the elimination of the consequences of the earthquake and search and rescue operations in Türkiye following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is coming back to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This morning, a convoy of eight vehicles headed from the city of Kahramanmaras to Azerbaijan.

In order to support the elimination of the consequences of a strong earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan sent to Türkiye rescue and medical personnel numbering 760 people, 8 specially trained rescue dogs, 3 special rescue vehicles, and other necessary rescue equipment from the first day of the earthquake.

As a result of the search and rescue operations, forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan rescued 53 people, including 17 children, as well as pulled the bodies of 780 people from the rubble.

In addition, in accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations delivered 2,630 tents of various sizes, 707 heaters, 5 generators, 540 beds, 650 tables, 2,000 chairs, 8,000 sets of clothes, 20,000 pairs of socks, 7,000 towels and other supplies as humanitarian aid to the fraternal country.

A total of 19,330 people were provided with food prepared in mobile kitchens installed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in the Kahramanmaras region.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.