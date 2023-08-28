Information and cyber security strategy for 2023-2027 approved in Azerbaijan - order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The "Strategy of Azerbaijan Republic on information security and cyber security for 2023-2027" has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order in this regard.

According to the order, the Cabinet of Ministers is entrusted with coordination of realization of the strategy approved by this order, solution of other issues arising from this order.

The Coordination Commission on Information Security shall ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures envisaged by the Strategy, once a year inform the President of Azerbaijan about the work on the implementation of the Strategy.