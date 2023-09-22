Armenians are welcomed to be part of our peaceful coexistence - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Armenians are welcomed to be a part of our peaceful coexistence, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at the UN Security Council meeting, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan once again reaffirms its intention to guarantee the rights and freedoms of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan and relevant international human rights mechanisms, including mechanisms designed for persons belonging to national minorities," the minister said.

Emphasizing that the consolidation of different ethnic, religious, or linguistic minorities within one nation is a source of pride in Azerbaijan's history, the minister noted, that ethnic Armenian residents are invited to become a part of Azerbaijani model of peaceful coexistence.

"At the same time, Azerbaijan reminds that all states under international law have an obligation of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, not causing harm to efforts for the integration of persons belonging to national minorities, and refraining from igniting separatism on the territory of neighboring states. Azerbaijan is open to constructive contacts with all international partners sincerely interested in peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," Bayramov added.