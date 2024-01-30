Ballot distribution to electoral districts in Azerbaijani liberated territories kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The distribution of printed ballot papers for the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7 to electoral districts in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation has started, Trend reports, referring to the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

According to the information, over the following two days, the distribution will extend to all other electoral districts throughout the country, bringing the process to its full completion.

After the distribution of ballot papers to the district election commissions in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Electoral Code, they will be transferred from the district election commissions to the precinct election commissions no later than three days before the beginning of voting.

Upon the approval of the requirements for the text, form, number, and production order of ballot papers by CEC within the stipulated legal terms for the presidential election, the printing process commenced on January 24, 2024. In accordance with the Commission's decision, a total of 6,524,203 ballot papers were printed.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

