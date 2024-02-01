Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
PACE exhibits traces of manipulation by specific forces - Azerbaijani MP

Politics Materials 1 February 2024 14:32 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) shows signs of becoming a tool manipulated by certain forces, said Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova during her speech at today's session of the parliament, Trend reports.

Gafarova highlighted that, as previously stated, the decision to stop the Azerbaijani delegation's activities in PACE was decided in response to the so-called "accusations" lodged against Azerbaijan.

The MP noted that certain European forces are adamantly opposed to Azerbaijan's complete restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"These forces pose a severe danger to peacekeeping efforts. Unfortunately, PACE is showing signs of becoming a weapon used by the forces," she added.

