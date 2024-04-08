US is happy to play whatever role it can to facilitate dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The US is happy to play whatever role it can to facilitate a dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on April 8, Trend reports.

He said the US has made very clear that the path forward for resolving this issue is ultimately at the bargaining table.

"I don't want to speak to any upcoming meetings, but we have always made clear that we welcome dialogue. When the Secretary has communicated with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, he has made clear that there needs to be dialogue between the two parties. We are happy to play whatever role we can to facilitate that dialogue and will continue to do so. But I don't want to preview any specific upcoming meetings," added Miller.

Earlier in December 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Secretary Blinken looks forward to hosting foreign ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, Yerevan has issued a response to Baku's propositions concerning a potential peace treaty, as announced today by the spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan.

Badalyan stated that the discussions revolve around the 8th iteration of proposals regarding the draft peace treaty.

Earlier, on January 4, 2024, Armenia forwarded its version of the peace treaty text to Azerbaijan. In February, Azerbaijan provided additional proposals for the peace treaty to Armenia. The negotiations on the peace treaty text are underway directly between Baku and Yerevan.